How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Denver is 41-12 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat average just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (115.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this season, sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat put up 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they concede 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
