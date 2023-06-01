The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)
  • Pick OU: Over (219)
  • The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Heat this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
  • Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.
  • The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.
  • With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
  • In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).
  • At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.
  • Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
  • Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

