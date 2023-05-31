Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Washington Nationals matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .290/.348/.467 slash line on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He has a .259/.326/.443 slash line on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Syndergaard has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 26 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Cardinals May. 20 5.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Twins May. 15 4.0 4 2 2 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has collected 78 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .348/.420/.594 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a 19-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .463 with seven doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 51 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.357/.488 on the year.

Betts has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with three walks and an RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

