On Wednesday, May 31, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) host the Washington Nationals (23-32) at Dodger Stadium, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET. The Dodgers will be looking for a series sweep.

The Nationals are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-250). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.27 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.88 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 29 (64.4%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a record of 4-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 2-1 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 20, or 40%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

