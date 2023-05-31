The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Corey Dickerson on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 39 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 138 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 230 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.430 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Corbin has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore Dylan Covey 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.