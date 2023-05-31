Patrick Corbin will be on the hill for the Washington Nationals when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 20, or 40%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 54 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-17 12-15 12-13 11-18 15-19 8-12

