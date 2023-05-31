Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 61 hits, batting .290 this season with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 27th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Thomas enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 42 of 54 games this year (77.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 51.9% of his games this season (28 of 54), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (88.5%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (53.8%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.27 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
