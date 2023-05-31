The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .231 with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.9%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Ruiz has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings