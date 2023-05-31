Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .293 with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .381, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 71.2% of his games this season (37 of 52), with at least two hits 17 times (32.7%).
- In 52 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 19 games this season (36.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 games this season (36.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.