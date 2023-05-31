On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson is batting .294 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Dickerson has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
