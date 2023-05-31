C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .237 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 30 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 17 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
