Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Alex Call (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .203 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, Call has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.