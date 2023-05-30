Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Washington Nationals matchup at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.342/.461 so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.

He has a slash line of .261/.323/.447 so far this year.

Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Gonsolin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3 vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 at Brewers May. 8 6.0 3 3 0 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 4.2 5 3 3 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jake Irvin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 74 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .338/.413/.575 so far this season.

Freeman has hit safely in 18 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with nine doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 49 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .245/.356/.490 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.