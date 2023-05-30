Tony Gonsolin will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) on Tuesday, May 30 against the Washington Nationals (23-31), who will counter with Jake Irvin. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +250 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.82 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.32 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 28 (63.6%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Alex Call 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

