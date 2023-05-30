Tony Gonsolin starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 38 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 25th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 227 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.422 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts this season, Irvin has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Padres L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore - 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin -

