Nationals vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
The Dodgers are -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+240). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 9 runs for this game.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-300
|+240
|9
|-105
|-115
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-3.
- When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests). Washington's last three contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 9.2.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +240 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 53 opportunities.
- The Nationals are 5-3-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-17
|12-14
|12-13
|11-17
|15-18
|8-12
