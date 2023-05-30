Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 59 hits, batting .286 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Thomas enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .227 with one homer.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 41 of 53 games this year (77.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (24.5%).
- In eight games this season, he has homered (15.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 53 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (88.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
