Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington with 59 hits, batting .286 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
  • Thomas enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .227 with one homer.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 41 of 53 games this year (77.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (24.5%).
  • In eight games this season, he has homered (15.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Thomas has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 of 53 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.286 AVG .278
.313 OBP .350
.476 SLG .361
7 XBH 2
2 HR 2
11 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 22/6
3 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 25
19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (88.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
