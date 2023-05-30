After batting .375 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Royals.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .317 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Vargas has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .125 AVG .375 .125 OBP .412 .125 SLG .563 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 5 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings