Corey Dickerson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .333.
  • Dickerson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Dickerson has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
