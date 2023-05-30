Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Dickerson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .333.
- Dickerson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.