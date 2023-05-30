Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .203 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has an RBI in 13 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 1.82 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .152 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.