The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .203 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Call has an RBI in 13 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings