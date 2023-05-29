The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-2. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as underdogs in this decisive matchup, giving them +110 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 56 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.

In the 30 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 21-9 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 18 games this season, with 13 upset wins (72.2%).

Dallas is 19-8 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (70.4% win percentage).

Vegas is 9-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (-110) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-175)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-189) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 3.00 3.30

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 3-6-1 6.3 3.10 2.70

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.