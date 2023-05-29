The Washington Nationals (23-30) will look to Lane Thomas, on a 13-game hitting streak, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) at 9:10 PM ET on Monday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (1-0) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (2-2).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 31-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.

Williams is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

Williams will try to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller will take to the mound for the Dodgers, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Atlanta Braves.

He has pitched to a 1.80 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across one games.

