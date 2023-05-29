Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Dodgers on May 29, 2023
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals prior to their matchup at 9:10 PM ET on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 58 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.344/.465 so far this season.
- Thomas has picked up at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .262/.324/.451 on the year.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .340/.415/.577 so far this season.
- Freeman will look for his 18th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .439 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 31 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .244/.353/.492 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rays
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
