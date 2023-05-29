Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (23-30) at Dodger Stadium on Monday, May 29, with a start time of 9:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +190 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Nationals and Dodgers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+190), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Lane Thomas hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 43 times and won 27, or 62.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won two of seven games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Nationals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.