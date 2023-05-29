How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Miller and Trevor Williams are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals face off on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 38 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .266 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 226 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.2 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Washington has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.427 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Williams (2-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Weathers
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|W 12-10
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
