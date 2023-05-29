Bobby Miller and Trevor Williams are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals face off on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 38 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 226 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.2 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Washington has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.427 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Williams (2-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore - 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.