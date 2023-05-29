Nationals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) and the Washington Nationals (23-30) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:10 PM on May 29.
The probable starters are Bobby Miller (1-0) for the Dodgers and Trevor Williams (2-2) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Nationals 2.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).
- The Nationals have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (226 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
|May 25
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|W 12-10
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Daniel Lynch
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs TBA
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
