Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) and the Washington Nationals (23-30) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:10 PM on May 29.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (1-0) for the Dodgers and Trevor Williams (2-2) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Nationals have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (226 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule