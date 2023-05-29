The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .180.

This year, Harris II has totaled at least one hit in 16 of 31 games (51.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (19.4%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 17 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings