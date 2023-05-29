Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .272 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 58.7% of his games this season (27 of 46), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 46), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%).
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (39.1%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
