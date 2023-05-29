Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Royals.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 58 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .287 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 with one homer in his last outings.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this year (40 of 52), with multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in eight games this year (15.4%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (87.5%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Miller (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
