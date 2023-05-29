Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Royals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 58 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .287 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Thomas will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 with one homer in his last outings.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this year (40 of 52), with multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).

He has homered in eight games this year (15.4%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

