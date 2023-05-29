Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brent Rooker are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Oakland Athletics meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (at 8:07 PM ET).

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He's slashed .333/.415/.571 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 47 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .236/.360/.538 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 43 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .261/.364/.509 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.329/.354 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Mariners May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

