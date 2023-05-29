The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .207 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 25 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings