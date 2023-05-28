Riley Adams -- 1-for-1 with a triple in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a triple) in his last game against the Padres.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .323 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

This year, Adams has posted at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Adams has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .250 AVG .182 .250 OBP .250 .333 SLG .455 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings