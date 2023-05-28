Ozzie Albies -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the mound, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Albies has picked up a hit in 33 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in nine games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings