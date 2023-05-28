Sportsbooks have listed player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others when the Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .289/.347/.467 slash line so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He has a slash line of .262/.324/.451 on the year.

Candelario brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (51 total hits).

He's slashing .259/.341/.467 on the season.

Pasquantino will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .236/.272/.435 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

