Sunday's game between the Kansas City Royals (15-38) and Washington Nationals (23-29) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Royals will look to Daniel Lynch versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-3).

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have come away with 20 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 20 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (224 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

