Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 113th in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.7% of those games.
- In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 18 games this year (36.7%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he compiled a 4-13 record, a 5.07 ERA and a 1.576 WHIP over his 27 games.
