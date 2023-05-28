On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

In 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 14 games this season (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games.

In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 22 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings