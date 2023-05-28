Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Spencer Strider and Dylan Covey are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies play on Sunday at Truist Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +200 moneyline odds. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-1.5). An 8.5-run over/under is set for the game.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+200
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|-130
|+105
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 26-17 in those games.
- Atlanta has played in seven games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
- Atlanta has played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-20-2).
- The Braves have gone 2-1-0 ATS this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-14
|17-7
|9-8
|22-13
|21-17
|10-4
