The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .206 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 25 of 48 games this year (52.1%) Call has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.1% of his games this season, Call has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 24
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 4-13 record and had a 5.07 ERA and a 1.576 WHIP.
