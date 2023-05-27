The Washington Nationals (22-29) will look to Lane Thomas, currently on an 11-game hitting streak, versus the Kansas City Royals (15-37) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Josiah Gray (4-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.48 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 2.65 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Gray has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals will send Singer (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 7.48 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Singer has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

