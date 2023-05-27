The Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .290/.346/.466 on the season.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Singer Stats

Brady Singer (3-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 11th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Singer has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 22 3.2 7 5 5 3 4 at Padres May. 16 6.0 7 4 2 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 11 6.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3 at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 50 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .260/.344/.474 so far this season.

Pasquantino will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .241/.277/.443 on the year.

Witt Jr. takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

