Vinnie Pasquantino and Luis Garcia will be among the star attractions when the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 19-28, a 40.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 50 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-17 11-12 11-12 11-16 14-17 8-11

