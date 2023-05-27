Keibert Ruiz -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .233 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 24 of 43 games this year (55.8%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 15 games this season (34.9%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings