Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (12.2%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (16.3%).
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
