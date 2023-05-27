On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (12.2%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (16.3%).

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 21 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings