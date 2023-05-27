After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 49 hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 51st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 159th in slugging.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (11 of 48), with more than one RBI three times (6.3%).
  • In 19 games this year (39.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.250 AVG .290
.314 OBP .405
.313 SLG .306
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 6
13/5 K/BB 9/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 21
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.28 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.