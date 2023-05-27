Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Jonathan India and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Taillon Stats

Jameson Taillon (0-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.

None of Taillon's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Taillon has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 20 2.1 6 8 6 1 3 at Astros May. 15 4.2 7 4 4 1 1 vs. Cardinals May. 9 2.2 5 4 4 5 2 at Nationals May. 4 3.0 3 3 3 4 0 at Dodgers Apr. 15 5.0 2 0 0 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 52 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.338/.394 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 29 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .260/.360/.411 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

India Stats

India has 54 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .283/.371/.403 slash line so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .285/.353/.478 so far this year.

Steer brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .386 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.