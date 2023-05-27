Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .209 with eight doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 53.2% of his games this season (25 of 47), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with more than one RBI five times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 23
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
