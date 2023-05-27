Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .209 with eight doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
- In 53.2% of his games this season (25 of 47), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with more than one RBI five times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.