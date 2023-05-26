Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

In 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%).

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season (11 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 12 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

