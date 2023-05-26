On Friday, May 26, Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (15-36) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (21-29) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals -105 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Lyles - KC (0-8, 6.99 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (3-5, 4.47 ERA)

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in five games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter without claiming a victory.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 18-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

