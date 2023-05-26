Friday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (15-36) versus the Washington Nationals (21-29) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.

The Royals will look to Jordan Lyles (0-8) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-5).

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been victorious in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 18 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (208 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule